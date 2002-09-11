Iranian Glassware Shining in Abgineh Museum

TEHRAN - The Abgineh Glass and Earthenware Museum, which is also a research center, has an excellent collection of works dating back to the first and second milleniums B.C. as well as contemporary works.

The museum is supervised by the Cultural Heritage Organization (CHO) and the National Museum.

The museum consists of six halls. Each has decorations matching the works displayed in it.

The beautiful architecture of the building also plays an important role in attracting visitors.

The plaster work of the ceilings as well as the woodwork and glasswork of the entrance doors are considered the most attractive parts of the museum.

The facade of the building is in the style of brickwork of the Seljuk era.

Ninety years ago Qavvam-ul-Saltaneh gave orders to build it and lived there until 1951 when he left Iran. Later, the building was used as the Egyptian embassy for eight years, and then it was used as the Afghan embassy for some years.

The first hall is called Mina Hall. It contains Iranian works from the first and second milleniums B.C.

The most ancient works displayed in Mina Hall are 4000-year-old glass tubes which were found in the Choghazanbil region of Khuzestan. Some of these ancient glass tubes are also on display at Iran's National Museum.

Bolur Hall contains the maquette of the pillars of Persepolis and Naqsh-e Rostam from the Achaemenid era.

The most important work exhibited in this hall is a crystal cup from the Achaemenid era. It was sent to Austria two years ago to be displayed in European museums and has not yet been returned to the museum.

Shell Hall is built like a shell. It contains inscriptions as well as earthenware from Neishabour.

The next hall's architecture is in the style of mosques of the Safavid era. It contains an arch and an adytum.