Hallucinations of a $140m American Priest

Monday's wire service reports carried reports about a popular U.S. television evangelist, Pat Robertson, saying "Muslims are worse than the Nazis" and that Jews need to wake up to the threat facing them from Muslims.

"Muslims are bent on exterminating Jews. Somehow I wish the Jews in America would wake up, open their eyes and read what is being said about them," Robertson told viewers of his Christian Broadcasting Network news program Monday night. "This is worse than the Nazis. Adolf Hitler was bad, but what Muslims want to do to the Jews is worse... If I say something that Islam is, you know, an erroneous religion, then I get criticized... When are you going to open your eyes and see who your enemy is. Those people want to destroy Jews."

We do not wish to dignify Robertson's comments with a detailed response and one is tempted to simply dismiss the worthless, baseless words of a high priest to the American empire -- who has managed to amass a huge fortune estimated at $140 million by going on television every day and asking people to "open your hearts and checkbooks" for Jesus Christ (AS) -- were it not for the fact that this man, and others like Billy Graham and Jerry Falwell exert undue and extremely unhealthy influence on a large number of Americans and are cordially received at the White House and courted for their considerable religious and political support.

Instead the poor, hapless Americans looking for a glimmer of light in the dark shadows cast on this planet by shameless thieves like Pat Robertson, are fed daily doses of total nonsense and absolute falsehood through their televisions, instead of the true message of Christ and Christianity.

Let us then, for a moment turn to the background of "Diamond Pat" and see from whose mouth such filth and innuendo emanate from.

Robertson earned this nickname because, among his vast holdings -- which include the Ice Capades, a hotel, diamond mines, and until recently, International Family Entertainment which is the parent company of the Family Channel -- he owns diamond mines in the Democratic Republic of Congo (formerly known as Zaire) which he bought in partnership with Zaire's former dictator Mobutu Sese Seko.

To seal the deal, Robertson flew to Zaire on Mobutu's jet, took in a cruise on his yacht, and dined at the presidential palace. Another of his close friends, Jorge Serrano, was president of Guatemala, and a protégé of General Rios Montt. In his book, "The New World Order" Robertson says of Serrano: "Serrano continues the enlightened leadership of his patron, former President Rios Montt, who insisted on honesty in government and then had every key official sign a pledge that read, 'I will not steal; I will not lie; I will not abuse.'" Contrast these words with what Amnesty International had to say about Rios Montt's "enlightened leadership": "In just the four months of Gen. Rios Montt's rule Amnesty International has documented more than 2,000 extrajudicial killings attributed to the Guatemalan army. People of all ages were not only shot to death, they were burned alive, hacked to death, disemboweled, drowned, beheaded. Small children were smashed against rocks or bayoneted to death." Two months after Rios Montt's rise to power, Catholic bishops in Guatemala, in a public statement said: "Numerous families have perished, vilely murdered. Not even the lives of old people, pregnant women, or innocent children were respected. Never in our national history has it come to such extremes."

Of course, men like Robertson prefer the company and partnership of killers like Mobutu and Rios Montt much more than true Christians, or even Christians of other denominations who think his brand of Christianity is more akin to charlatanism and rooted in evil and propagated by the vast power of television networks. In a 700 Club television program on Jan. 14, 2001, Robertson who is a Pentecostal and "speaks in tongues", said: "You say you're supposed to be nice to the Episcopalians and the Presbyterians and the Methodists and this, that, and the other thing. Nonsense, I don't have to be nice to the spirit of the Antichrist. I can love the people who hold false opinions but I don't have to be nice to them."

So a thief who steals in the name of Chirst, and counts among his friends some of the most evil men of our time, need not go far to find "Antichirst".

He can simply look at himself in the mirror.

He can also run to his Zionist supporters who helped him set up his media empire and find more "antichrists" who kill Muslim and Christian Arabs every day, and do dirty deals with televangelists like him who have sold their souls and religion dirt cheap to the Zionist media mafia.

Alas, Diamond Pat continues to get his gold from the moneychangers at the Temple in Jerusalem, and his Zionist masters seem to have found a worthy servant to help them justify their immense crimes, who happens to be absolutely unworthy of being called a Christian.