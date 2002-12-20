Europeans Still Have Problems With Euro

BRUSSELS -- About a third of Europeans still aren't happy with the euro, a year after the single currency was launched as ready cash, an official study said Thursday.

About 38.7 percent of those asked were disatisfied with the euro, while 49.7 percent gave it the thumbs-up, according to the survey carried out in the 12-country euro zone.

Germans, whose country has the European Union's biggest economy, are particularly negative about the currency, with about 67.8 percent disapproving of it, the study said. The French are the keenest on the euro, with 64.1 percent in favor.

Nearly half of those asked -- 48.1 percent -- meanwhile said they still have problems dealing with the new cash, while 51.5 percent say they are now used to it.

Those having problems thinking in euros are led by the French, who have a difficult exchange rate with their former national currency, followed by the Austrians and Finns.