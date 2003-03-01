TEHRAN -- Director of Ayandeh Opinion Poll Institute Hossein-Ali Qazian has appealed the Supreme Court to review his case.

"I express my remorse over all issues mentioned in my charge-sheet in the lower court. I promise not to repeat them in the future and would warn others against such measures," he said.

Qzian along with Abbas Abdi have been sentenced to eight years in jail.

"Given the background of the U.S. aggressions and its animosity, I cannot have the least positive attitude toward it," he noted.