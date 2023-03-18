Man of the year

The most important reason for this selection goes back to the importance of the Palestinian issue. Although more than 70 years have passed since this deep and painful wound emerged, it is still fresh for the Muslims and every free-minded human being in the world. Only from the beginning of this year until now, about 90 Palestinians have been killed by the Zionist occupation army, a significant number of whom are women and children.

Although Ibrahim was young, he had a significant impact on current developments in Palestine. With his intelligence and creativity in fighting Israeli occupiers, he became an inspiring figure in occupied territories, especially in the West Bank.

