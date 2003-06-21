Munich Film Festival to Pay Tribute to Talebi

BERLIN -- This year's Munich Film Festival, scheduled to run from June 28 through July 5, will pay a special tribute to prominent Iranian children's film director, Mohammad-Ali Talebi, showcasing five of his works, the festival's official website announced Saturday.

Talebi's movies to be featured at the Munich event include The Boot, You Are Free, Willow and Wind, Bag of Rice and Tick Tack. The 45-year-old Iranian director, a graduate of the Tehran Academy of Performing Arts, will also hold a seminar on Iranian children's movies on the sidelines of the international event.