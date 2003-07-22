Arab Students in Kuwait Interested in Persian Language

TEHRAN – Arab students of Kuwait University are immensely interested to learn Persian language. Over 200 students have studied Persian language during the last year.

A professor of Persian Language and Literature at Kuwait University said that all the students of the university pass the Persian course in elementary and advanced levels.

Samir Arshadi added that the many points in common that the Arabic and Persian language have as well as its rich content in terms of literary art and mysticism, have attracted great number of students.

The students are asked to present a comprehensive research on one of the Persian literary figures by the end of each term.

Meanwhile, the Persian Language Department of Kuwait University is also to be established in the near future.

Arshadi has recently translated Divan-e Parvin E’tesami (contemporary Iranian female poet) into Arabic with the cooperation of an Iranian translator.

Iran’s Cultural Office has also provided a great number of Persian language books for the Kuwait University’s library.