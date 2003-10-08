TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mohammad Khatami said here Wednesday that Tehran-Yerevan relations are in the interest of both Iranian and Armenian nations and all regional states and not directed against any regional states.

Khatami told the visiting Armenian Energy Minister Armen Movsisyan that Armenians are part of Iranian community and that historical and cultural commonalties have built close links and trust between Iran and Armenia.

Stability and tranquility in the region are of significance for all states, said Khatami, adding that Tehran and Yerevan oppose presence of foreign forces in the region.

Khatami said foreign presence either for occupation or the establishment of security would result in destabilization of regional security.

He said that progress and development are necessary for all regional states and this calls for peace and stability.

Khatami hoped that a pipeline project for transfer of Iranian gas to Armenia would soon be implemented.

Disputes should be settled on the basis of logic and understanding, said Khatami, hoping that the Armenia-Azerbaijan problems would be solved through mutual understanding and goodwill.

Movsisyan said for his part that relations between Tehran and Yerevan are important for the both countries and the region.

He gave a brief account of mutual cooperation within the framework of their joint economic commissions.

He praised Iran for its unbiased and moderate stances vis-?-vis Karabakh issue, which guarantee security and balance in the region.