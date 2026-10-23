IRGC Navy chief: US forces have moved 700 kilometers away from Strait of Hormuz

TEHRAN— The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy says US forces have moved 600 to 700 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz, attributing a retreat from the strategic waterway to the 'sacrifices of Iranian personnel killed in the line of duty.'

Brigadier General Ali Ozmaei made the remarks during visits to the families of Iranian personnel killed in the Ramadan War and in operations related to the Strait of Hormuz. He met the families of martyrs Ghodrat Zarangari, Abbas Eslami, Abdolreza Golzari and Javad Raoufi-Moqaddam at their homes in Bandar Abbas, conveying the message and greetings of Iran’s commander-in-chief.

During the meetings, Ozmaei paid tribute to those killed in the conflict and stressed the importance of continuing their path.

He said the sacrifices of those killed in the Strait of Hormuz had played a decisive role in confronting the United States, describing their actions as a blow to Washington’s regional presence.

‘The US has no place in the Strait of Hormuz’

Referring to the history of foreign powers’ presence in the waterway, Ozmaei said the Strait of Hormuz had once been under the influence of powers including Britain, the United States and Portugal. He argued that the current regional situation was markedly different, asserting that US forces had withdrawn farther from the strait.

“Today, the Americans are not present in the Persian Gulf and have moved 600 to 700 kilometers away from the Strait of Hormuz,” he said, adding that US vessels were no longer visible in the area.

Ozmaei declared that the United States no longer had a place in the strategic waterway, linking Iran’s strengthened position to God's grace and the sacrifices made by those killed in the conflict.

The Strait of Hormuz, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman and the wider Indian Ocean, is one of the world’s most strategically important maritime passages and a critical route for global energy shipments.

Addressing the families, the IRGC Navy commander expressed respect for their sacrifices and pledged continued support.

He described the families of those killed as a source of pride, saying that serving them would remain a duty for the armed forces.

Ozmaei also reaffirmed his readiness to defend the country, saying he regarded martyrdom in the service of God as his ultimate aspiration.

“If there is a war, we will be there,” he said, asking the families to pray for his martyrdom.

The visits, according to the report, were intended to honor the memory of those killed and reaffirm the IRGC Navy’s commitment to their families and the continuation of their path.

