Mobarak puppet festival closes with tributes to Minab children, veteran artists

TEHRAN- The 21st Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival concluded in Tehran with a tribute to the children martyred in Minab and honors for two veteran figures in Iranian puppetry, Adel Bezdoudeh and Homa Jeddikar.

The closing ceremony was held at Tehran’s City Theater Complex on Thursday, bringing together theater artists and cultural officials to mark the end of the five-day festival, which featured performances for children and young adults, adult audiences, and open-air and inclusive theater programs, Mehr reported on Friday.

A central theme of the ceremony was remembrance of the children killed when the Shajareh Tayyebeh school in Minab was struck in a US-Israeli military attack, killing 168 students and other civilians and causing widespread grief in the local community. The festival also introduced a special section titled “Minab’s Imaginative Chronicle,” using puppetry and theatrical expression to commemorate the children, the report added.

Speaking at the ceremony, Poopak Azimpour, secretary of the festival, praised the artists whose performances had brought different emotions and perspectives to audiences across Tehran. She expressed hope that children would always have access to imagination and dreams.

Mehdi Shafiei, deputy culture minister for artistic affairs, described puppetry as an art capable of bringing objects to life and giving form to imagination and hope. He said the art form could communicate ideas that people sometimes struggle to express directly.

Shafiei also highlighted the festival’s international dimension, noting that performances by foreign artists could help foster cultural dialogue. He pointed to a performance by Peter Schumann in memory of the children of Minab as an example of how puppetry could serve as a means of artistic expression and solidarity.

He called for puppet theater to become a more regular part of public cultural life rather than being confined to festival periods. He also emphasized the need to expand public performances for adult audiences and revive student puppet theater festivals, which had previously helped nurture artists and productions.

The ceremony honored Homa Jeddikar for her lifetime contribution to puppet theater, recognizing her longstanding professional work in the field.

Adel Bezdoudeh, another prominent figure in Iranian puppet theater, was also honored for his decades of work. Theater director and playwright Marzieh Boroumand recalled their long professional association, highlighting his contributions as a puppet designer and maker, set designer, director, and instructor. Bozdoudeh received a commemorative statuette and certificate.

The non-competitive festival also recognized participating artists and directors across its different sections, including performances for children and young adults, adult theater, and open-air and inclusive productions.

The Tehran-Mobarak International Puppet Theater Festival is one of Iran’s established events dedicated to puppetry, bringing together artists and productions that explore the artistic and storytelling possibilities of the form. Beyond entertainment, the festival provides a platform for experimentation, cultural exchange, and engagement with audiences of different ages.

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