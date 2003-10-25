Iran's Disabled Athletes Arrive in NZ
Men's team consists of Vahhab Tha'albi, Alireza Yamoussa, Abdolreza Jokar, Mohammad Dabbaghzadeh, Aref Khosravinia, Mohammad Zare'-Govar, Assadollah Azimi, Mohammad Sadeq-Mehryar, Mokhtar Nour-Afshan, Avaz Azmoudeh, Mohammadreza Mirzaei, Mohammad-Hossein Firouzi, Hassan Houshyar, Ali Naderi, Jalil Baqeri, Seyed Javad Moussavi, Ali Kamalifar, Ya'qoub Paqeh, Mohammad Hassani, Asghar Zarei-Nejad, Mehrdad Karamzadeh, Kavous Zamenzadeh, Ebrahim Asgari, and Qorban Norouzi.
Women's manager Vida Maz'har said the athletes have trained well and will win medals in the world track-and-field contests if they can repeat the records they set in the camp.
Iran is to compete in the women's discus, shot-put, and javelin and each athlete is allowed to participate in two events.
The female athletes are A'zam Khodayari, Zahra Taqi-Beiglou (the discus and shot-put), Fatemeh Montazeri (the discus and shot-put), Mojgan Torfi-Nejad (the discus and shot-put), and Mahnaz Qobdian (the discus and shot-put).