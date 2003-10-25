Iran's Disabled Athletes Arrive in NZ

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Disabled men's and women's athletics teams of Iran arrived in New Zealand Saturday to compete in the world events, which are the qualifiers for 2004 Athens Paralympics.

Men's team consists of Vahhab Tha'albi, Alireza Yamoussa, Abdolreza Jokar, Mohammad Dabbaghzadeh, Aref Khosravinia, Mohammad Zare'-Govar, Assadollah Azimi, Mohammad Sadeq-Mehryar, Mokhtar Nour-Afshan, Avaz Azmoudeh, Mohammadreza Mirzaei, Mohammad-Hossein Firouzi, Hassan Houshyar, Ali Naderi, Jalil Baqeri, Seyed Javad Moussavi, Ali Kamalifar, Ya'qoub Paqeh, Mohammad Hassani, Asghar Zarei-Nejad, Mehrdad Karamzadeh, Kavous Zamenzadeh, Ebrahim Asgari, and Qorban Norouzi.

Women's manager Vida Maz'har said the athletes have trained well and will win medals in the world track-and-field contests if they can repeat the records they set in the camp.

Iran is to compete in the women's discus, shot-put, and javelin and each athlete is allowed to participate in two events.

The female athletes are A'zam Khodayari, Zahra Taqi-Beiglou (the discus and shot-put), Fatemeh Montazeri (the discus and shot-put), Mojgan Torfi-Nejad (the discus and shot-put), and Mahnaz Qobdian (the discus and shot-put).