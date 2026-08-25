Iran defeat Kuwait at 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship

TEHRAN – Iran defeated Kuwait 21-18 at the 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship on Monday.

The Persians had started the competition with a 28-20 win over Saudi Arabia on Friday but lost to Qatar 24-22.

Iran will meet Syria on Wednesday.

Iran’s youth national team have been placed in Group B, alongside Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria. The group appears to be the more challenging of the two, with three teams besides Iran regarded as serious contenders for the title.

The complete group stage draw is as follows:

Group A: South Korea, Bahrain, Jordan, India, Uzbekistan

Group B: Iran, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Syria

The 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship takes place in Jordan from Aug. 20 to 31, with the Iranian youngsters facing a demanding path as they aim to compete for a place among the continent’s top teams.