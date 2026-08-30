Iran to face S. Korea at 2026 Asian Youth Handball C’ship bronze medal match

TEHRAN – Iran will meet South Korea at the 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship bronze medal match on Monday.

The Persians failed to advance to the final, losing to Bahrain 26-23.

Bahrain and Qatar will lock horn for the gold medal on Monday.

Iran’s youth national team were placed in Group B, alongside Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria.

The 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship takes place in Jordan from Aug. 20 to 31.

The Championship is the official competition for youth men's national handball teams of Asia, and takes place every two years. In addition to crowning the Asian champions, the tournament also serves as a qualifying tournament for the Youth World Championship.