Iran finish fourth at Asian Youth Handball Championship
August 31, 2026 - 18:36
TEHRAN – Iran finished fourth at the 2026 Asian Youth Handball Championship after losing 29-28 to South Korea in the bronze-medal match on Monday.
Iran had advanced from Group B, which also featured Kuwait, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and Syria.
The tournament was held in Jordan from Aug. 20 to 31 and also served as a qualifier for the Youth World Championship.
Iran booked their berth in the world championship.
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