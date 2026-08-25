Tehran, Baghdad highlight fostering ICT ties

TEHRAN – Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister Sattar Hashemi and Iraqi Ambassador to Iran Yasser Abdulzahra Al-Hajjaj have underlined the need to strengthen cooperation between the two countries in the ICT sector, particularly in emerging technologies and the digital economy.

The officials met on Monday in Tehran to explore the potential for developing technological collaborations ahead of the Iraqi Minister of Communications Mustafa Jabbar Sanad's visit to Iran next week, Mehr news agency reported.

The capacities of the two countries in modern technologies and the digital economy can lay the ground for the implementation of joint research projects and expansion of cooperation, Hashemi said.

The official announced Iran’s readiness to share expertise and achievements in fields like the development of communication infrastructures, digital services, digital economy, cybersecurity, and emerging technologies.

He also noted that the Iraqi Minister of Communications is invited to pay a visit to the 2026 International Exhibition of Electronics, Computer & E-commerce (ELECOMP), which will be held from August 31st to September 3rd. “The visit will provide a great opportunity for Iraqi officials to become familiar with the capabilities and capabilities of Iranian companies operating in the ICT sector; It can also contribute to the development of a roadmap for future collaborations between the two ministries.”

The official went on to voice the willingness of the ICT ministry to facilitate greater presence of Iranian companies in the Iraqi market, and to promote technological cooperation between the private sectors of the two nations.

For his part, Abdulzahra Al-Hajjaj said Baghdad welcomes the enhancement of collaborations with Iran, specifically technological ties. He expressed hope that the next week's visit would foster the development of new cooperation between the experts and the companies of the two countries.

In July, the head of the Information Technology Organization of Iran, Mohammad-Mohsen Sadr, held a meeting with Mustafa Jabbar Sanad. The officials met on the sidelines of the first session of the UN Global Dialogue on AI Governance, convened by the UN General Assembly in Geneva on July 6 and 7.

The two sides highlighted the role of information technology and artificial intelligence in helping to address energy imbalances, developing smart infrastructure, enhancing productivity in the energy sector, and fostering cooperation in e-government and data transit. They also discussed expanding cooperation in digital transformation, exchanging technical expertise, and implementing joint projects.

Enhancing technological ties

In 2025, Hashemi and the former Iraqi ambassador to Tehran, Naseer Abdul Mohsen Abdullah, discussed ways to expand technological cooperation between the two countries.

During the meeting, Hashemi elaborated on the strategic plan of the ICT Ministry, which aims to promote technological diplomacy. The official highlighted the need to benefit from the capacities of the two countries as a link in the international transit route using Iran’s infrastructure, Mehr news agency reported.

Referring to the capabilities of the knowledge-based companies and the growth of the digital economy in the country, Hashemi said Iranian and Iraqi private sectors can collaborate in the mentioned fields.

Abdullah, for his part, called for fostering collaborations, highlighting that any effort to strengthen the relations will be constructive. The Iraqi official said the two countries can expand cooperation on cybersecurity and the digital economy.

The two officials also underlined the provision of a robust communication network to provide better services to pilgrims in the Arbaeen pilgrimage.

The officials also explored avenues for boosting cooperation in the ICT sector, particularly artificial intelligence (AI), and e-government.

During a meeting held on January 30, 2025, in Tehran, Abdullah referred to the large number of Iranian and Iraqi pilgrims, stressing that these extensive interactions require enhanced cooperation. He subsequently voiced Iraq’s interest in the promotion of relations with Iran in fields such as AI, cyber security, and communication infrastructure, IRIB reported.

Highlighting the strengthened collaborations between the two countries, the official said, “Trade between Iraq and Iran should reach 20 billion dollars yearly, part of which should be allocated to information and communication technology.”

For his part, Hashemi highlighted former cooperation in cyber security and e-government, saying that “transferring expertise to Iraq is one of the main axes of cooperation between the two nations. Iran is also planning to utilize artificial intelligence capacities, and would welcome cooperation in this area, as well.”

The official went on to propose joint investment in international transit, maritime fibers, and the development of a big data center in Iran as other possible axes of collaboration.

Hashemi also said the provision of a high-speed communication network for the Arbaeen pilgrimage should be put on the agenda.

MT/MG