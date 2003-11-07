Iranian Engineers Able to Explore Oil, Gas in Depths

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – The Iranian oil exploration engineers have already obtained the technology and instruments required for drilling wells as deep as 5600 meters, said Mahmud Mohaddess director of exploration projects in the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) here Friday. “By means of this technology, we can explore crude oil of the third layer down the earth.”

This is not yet planned to start new excavation processes in the old oilfields, he added, saying that equipping the contractors with modern machineries would be prior to any other program at the time.

Using the abovementioned technology, Iranian engineers have recently found some oil and gas resources in a depth of 5600 meters when extracting Binak oilfield, southern Iran.

The National Iranian Extraction Company (NIEC) plays a major part for exploration projects in the country’s oilfields, Mohaddess stated.

“To fulfill the less important parts of the projects, we may seek for the cooperation of some domestic companies who work with foreign partners,” he said. ER/IS END MNA