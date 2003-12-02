Nuclear Energy Crucial to Secure Iran’s Oil Exports

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) – A research study shows that Iran should provide facilities so that it can be able to bring up to 10,000 mega watts of power out of its nuclear plants by 2030, reported Fars News Agency.

Reza Taqizadeh, the author of the article, speaking at the seminar on ‘Energy Security, Global Challenges’ in Tehran, added that ‘this is to secure the country’s oil export industry’.

The professor of Glasgow University also said that, according to the latest report by British Petroleum Company, which has regarded the annual oil extraction rate in Iran as well as its current oil reserves, Iran would preserve oil for 73 years.

As Europe and the U.S. are supposed to consume their oil resources until 2013, Middle East will happen to be the best choice to supply their energy demands, Taqizadeh stated.

The IAEA report states that the global energy consumption rate grows 1.7 percent each year; therefore, all five giant Middle East oil suppliers, including Iran, UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Iraq, should double their production capacity until 2030. “These regional powers must realize their strategic role in supplying energy for the United States and Europe.” ER/IS EMD MNA