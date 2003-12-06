Safaei Voted First Iranian Archery Boss

TEHRAN (Mehr News Agency) -- Karim Safaei was elected as the first president of the newly-run Archery Federation of Iran here Saturday.

Safaei won 17 votes out of 26 as two candidates, Seyed Amir Hosseini and Zamani-Nejad, withdrew in favor of him and Saeid Moradi did not attend the general assembly chaired by Ali Kaffashian, a Physical Education Organization deputy, at the venue of the National Olympic and Paralympic Academy.

Eight votes went for former caretaker head Mojtaba Qassemi and one for Shahbandi.