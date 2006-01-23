CBI says not preparing for sanctions

TEHRAN (Reuters) – Iran's central bank has not implemented any measures in preparation for U.N. action over its atomic program because it does not believe sanctions will be imposed, the bank said on Monday.

"We do have a contingency plan. We are prepared for any eventuality but at the moment we do not feel sanctions are going to take place," Deputy Governor Mohammad Jafar Mojarrad told Reuters in an interview.

"We are not repatriating our foreign exchange assets … and there has been no movement of any assets from, for example, any European banks to any Asian banks," he added.

He said talk of such transfers had resulted from misquotes in the Iranian media and also denied suggestions from gold traders that Iran's central bank was buying up the precious metal.