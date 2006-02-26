New discoveries may shed light on diet of ancient Iranians

TEHRAN -- The team of archaeologists currently working at ancient sites on the Shahrud Plain in Semnan Province recently discovered some carbonized seeds and animal bones, the Persian service of CHN reported on Sunday.

The director of the team said that the new discovery was made during the first stage of excavations at the Kalateh Khan and Qafkhaneh sites.

Kurosh Rustaii added that the discovery may shed light on the diet of the inhabitants of the sites in ancient times.

The Kalateh Khan site dates back to the 7th century BC and Qafkhaneh to the 5th century BC.

“In this stage, which began almost one month ago and will probably continue for another month, more excavations will be carried out at the Cheshmeh Ali site (the one in Semnan Province), one of the oldest sites of the Iran’s Central Plateau from the Neolithic era,” he explained.

He also expressed the view that it is very likely that architectural ruins will be discovered during the next stage of excavations.

The new finds will be transferred to Tehran for additional studies at the end of the first stage of excavations, he said in conclusion.