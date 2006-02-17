Blair, Merkel urge continued diplomacy to solve Iran's nuclear dispute

BERLIN (IRNA) -- German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Prime Minister Tony Blair called for continued diplomatic efforts to solve the Iranian nuclear dispute. Speaking at a joint news conference with Blair in Berlin on Friday, Merkel said, "We have discussed as to how diplomatic efforts should be continued in order to convince Iran to retake a position which would enable a cooperation with Iran."

For his part, Blair reaffirmed Tehran's nuclear row could only be settled through diplomacy.

This was Blair's first visit to Germany since Merkel's election as chancellor last November.

Merkel "very optimistic" on diplomatic solution of Iran's nuclear row

In an interview with the German ZDF television network on Thursday, Merkel said she was "very optimistic" on a diplomatic solution of the Iranian nuclear dispute. "I am really optimistic, I would even say very optimistic, that we can do everything to solve this conflict by diplomatic means.”

"I see my task, Germany's task, and Germany has taken on a clear responsibility here along with Great Britain and France - not just for Europe but also with Russia and the United States - in taking this diplomatic path which has every chance of success," she added.

Berlin has repeatedly stressed that diplomacy was the only alternative to resolving the Iranian nuclear crisis.