Blair, Merkel urge continued diplomacy to solve Iran's nuclear dispute
For his part, Blair reaffirmed Tehran's nuclear row could only be settled through diplomacy.
This was Blair's first visit to Germany since Merkel's election as chancellor last November.
Merkel "very optimistic" on diplomatic solution of Iran's nuclear row
In an interview with the German ZDF television network on Thursday, Merkel said she was "very optimistic" on a diplomatic solution of the Iranian nuclear dispute. "I am really optimistic, I would even say very optimistic, that we can do everything to solve this conflict by diplomatic means.”
"I see my task, Germany's task, and Germany has taken on a clear responsibility here along with Great Britain and France - not just for Europe but also with Russia and the United States - in taking this diplomatic path which has every chance of success," she added.
Berlin has repeatedly stressed that diplomacy was the only alternative to resolving the Iranian nuclear crisis.