Take care of your eyes

If you're one of those who wears contact lenses, make sure you follow your optometrist's instructions carefully. Failure to properly clean and change your contact lenses can lead to infections or damage to your eyes.

The American Optometric Association recommends you have a thorough eye exam, and select properly fitted lenses that are suitable for you and your lifestyle. You should also have regularly scheduled follow-up exams.

Following your optometrist's guidelines is essential.

If your lenses are disposable, take them out and clean them at the specified intervals, and throw them away on schedule.

You should not try to "stretch" your lenses by wearing them longer than specified by your optometrist.

Always wash your hands before handling your lenses, but avoid cream soaps, whose residue may stick to your lenses.

Store lenses properly in their case -- which should always be clean -- in a solution suggested by your optometrist.

You should contact your optometrist immediately if you experience discomfort with your lenses, redness, burning or irritation of the eyes, or blurred vision.

(HealthDay News)