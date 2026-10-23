TCCIMA energy committee chairman raises 6 demands to facilitate exports

TEHRAN- Saeed Tajik, Chairman of the Energy and Environment Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Iran Quality and Standard Inspection Company, at the 30th National Export Day ceremony, raised six demands from the 14th government and emphasized the need to end the “neither war nor peace” situation and to use upcoming opportunities to develop exports.

The government’s exit from the pricing process and the exchange of export proceeds, the removal of currency contracting, and the elimination of non-tariff export barriers were among the demands he raised.

The Chairman of the Board of Iran Quality and Standard Inspection Company took the podium at the National Export Day ceremony, held at the Summit Hall, as one of the country’s selected exporters for the year 1405, and, in the presence of President Masoud Pezeshkian, addressed the need to remove export barriers.

In his remarks, Saeed Tajik described the past year as one of the hardest years the country has experienced in the last 50 years and said: “The resilience of Iranians in the conditions of crisis and the Ramadan war is one of the wonders of the world in 2026.”

Referring to the costs imposed on the country during the war, he said: “The resistance of the Iranian nation and the armed forces in this period has caused people and trade parties in different parts of the world to speak with greater respect about Iran and Iranians. Now that the world has realized Iran’s importance more than before and the country has borne heavy costs, this exceptional opportunity must be used for Iran’s return to the global economic cycle.”

He, stating that “the 14th government is at a historical juncture,” emphasized the need to use the opportunities ahead and called for an end to the neither-war-nor-peace situation.

He added: “This situation must end so that we, the economic soldiers, can demonstrate Iran’s economic authority and export capacity on the global stage. Until we return to the world economic cycle, the government’s budget deficit will not be resolved, inflation will not be curbed, the exchange rate will not be controlled, and the country’s trade balance will remain defective, disrupted, and unbalanced.”

The Chairman of the Energy and Environment Commission of the Tehran Chamber enumerated three main obstacles to the development of exports of Iranian goods and services and said: “Sanctions and restrictions on access to the international trade system; domestic policies and regulations restricting exports, referred to as ‘domestic sanctions’; and weakness in competitiveness and compliance with the requirements of target markets are among these obstacles.”

Tajik, explaining the effects of sanctions and restrictions on access to the international trade system, referred to sudden export bans, currency contracting, and government intervention in pricing the foreign currency obtained from exports and its exchange, and said: “What concept and achievement has the limit and ceiling on commercial cards for exports had other than increasing the number of rented cards?”

Tajik then stated that “the country’s export process does not have the required quality due to restrictions” and added: “The problem of acceptance of quality conformity and standard certificates for Iranian goods in destination countries still persists. Iran’s inspection, testing, and certification network must still be approved by destination countries, and this problem has caused non-tariff barriers such as standard certificates, quarantine, and similar measures to obstruct exports, despite the signing of preferential trade agreements with many countries, including the Eurasian Union, and the removal of tariffs on many goods.”

The Chairman of the Energy and Environment Committee of the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture considered another problem of the country’s exports to be the Law on Combating the Smuggling of Goods and Currency in the current and wartime conditions and stated: “In this law, the boundary between intentional smuggling, document deficiencies, or delays caused by conditions is not clear, and this situation sometimes causes economic actors to be identified as violators.”

Tajik, stating that “today, transportation restrictions, customs, and technical and quality controls of Iranian goods in target markets are more evident than ever,” noted: “If national determination is formed to support the issuance of guarantees, economic diplomacy, and international recognition of Iran’s conformity assessment system, technical and engineering services can become the main driver of the trade balance and the flag-bearer of Iran’s credibility and quality in international and regional markets.”

He referred to the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) industry as one of the fields of technical and engineering services that plays an important role in ensuring quality, safety, health, and trust in international trade, and called for the assistance of the Minister of Industry, Mine and Trade in amending ISIC codes.

He continued by criticizing the neglect of “technical and engineering services” in support systems and proposed six demands to facilitate exports, including “suspension of the Law on Combating the Smuggling of Goods and Currency in wartime conditions” and “the government’s exit from the pricing process and the exchange of export proceeds.” Tajik also emphasized the necessity of determining commodity priorities for the allocation and exchange of exporters’ foreign currency, removing currency contracting for exporters, and eliminating the complicated bureaucracy of order registration for importers.

He listed strengthening the capacity of export management companies with the aim of improving the quality of export processes among his other demands and called for recognition of technical and engineering services companies as service producers in the International Standard Industrial Classification (ISIC). Removing non-tariff export barriers, including through concluding bilateral agreements and accepting standard certificates issued in Iran in target countries, was among the other demands of the Head of the Energy and Environment Commission of the Tehran Chamber at the ceremony.

MA