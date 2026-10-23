Iran, Tajikistan private sector ties strengthened with tripartite chamber memorandum

TEHRAN- A tripartite cooperation memorandum was signed among the Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture of Khorasan Razavi Province, the Iran-Tajikistan Joint Chamber of Commerce, and the Chamber of Commerce of Khatlon Province.

According to a Thursday report by IRNA from the Khorasan Razavi Governorate, the memorandum was concluded with the aim of developing trade relations, facilitating communication among economic actors, identifying investment opportunities, and expanding private-sector cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan.

The signing of this memorandum is considered a step toward strengthening economic cooperation, increasing trade exchanges, and paving the way for the implementation of joint projects between economic actors of the two countries.

The Governor of Khorasan Razavi also participated and delivered a speech on Thursday at the “Khatlon 2026” investment conference and the exhibition of agricultural, industrial, and handicraft products of this province in the city of Bakhtar.

Gholamhossein Mozaffari also met and held talks with Davlatali Said, the head of Khatlon Province of Tajikistan, on the sidelines of the “Khatlon 2026” international investment conference.

During this meeting, the Governor of Khorasan Razavi, referring to the extensive economic capacities and the sisterhood agreement between the two regions, emphasized Iran’s readiness to develop inter-provincial cooperation in the fields of agriculture, food industries, pharmaceuticals, and building materials.

The head of Khatlon Province of Tajikistan, while thanking the Khorasan Razavi delegation for attending this international event, expressed satisfaction with the significant activity of Iranian entrepreneurs and investors in Tajikistan and the signing of fruitful memoranda between the two countries, and emphasized the necessity of practical implementation of these agreements.

Davlatali Said also, referring to Khatlon’s capacities in cotton production, agriculture, textile industries, transportation and logistics, tourism, and food industries, emphasized benefiting from the experiences and technical and engineering capabilities of Khorasan Razavi, especially in the field of water resources management and the development of irrigation systems.

According to him, the annual production of about 100,000 tons of cotton in Khatlon Province was also cited as an important capacity for expanding industrial and trade cooperation.

The two sides also emphasized the necessity of forming a joint working committee to follow up on previous memoranda, drafting a roadmap for future cooperation, and creating a platform for direct dialogue between private-sector actors of both sides.

This meeting was held in line with strengthening historical and cultural ties, developing economic diplomacy, and expanding joint cooperation between Khorasan Razavi and Khatlon Province.

The Governor of Khorasan Razavi, heading a delegation, arrived in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, on Tuesday (October 20) to participate in the “Khatlon 2026” international investment conference and exhibition.

Tajikistan is among the three export destination countries of Khorasan Razavi. In line with developing trade relations between Iran and Tajikistan, plans have been made for coordinating future trips and participation in permanent exhibitions.

Khatlon Province is one of the four provinces of Tajikistan, the most populous of the four first-level administrative regions of the country, and is located in southwestern Tajikistan.

Meanwhile, during the trip of the Governor of Khorasan Razavi Province and his accompanying delegation to Tajikistan, a cooperation memorandum was signed between the Chambers of Commerce of Mashhad and Dushanbe with the aim of developing trade interactions and facilitating the activities of traders and businessmen of the two countries.

At the signing meeting, held at the Dushanbe Chamber of Commerce, the issue of Iranian and Tajik traders using the domestic forex rates of the two countries to attend exhibitions and develop exhibition cooperation was discussed and agreed upon.

Also, the ground for the presence of Tajik businessmen in the Mashhad Mining Exhibition, which is held in the next Iranian month, was reviewed, and emphasis was placed on providing the possibility of attendance and allocating booths to Tajik traders.

Acceptance of Iran’s national standards for goods imported into Tajikistan was another topic raised at this meeting, and it was decided that the necessary follow-ups in this regard would be carried out through the Dushanbe Chamber of Commerce.

MA