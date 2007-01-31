Govt. duty-bound to implement Leader's nuclear guidelines: Ahmadinejad

TEHRAN (IRNA) -- President Mahmud Ahmadinejad said here on Wednesday that his government is duty-bound to implement the Supreme Leader's general nuclear guidelines.

"The government has the responsibility to meet the nation's demands, that is implementation of the (Supreme Leader's nuclear) policies. And the president, as the person in charge of the country's executive body, has the duty to follow up the issue and announce the nuclear stance of the country," said President Ahmadinejad in a cabinet session.

Ahmadinejad said the Iranian nation is serious in defending its absolute nuclear rights.

He said that the Iranian nation during Ten-Day Dawn (February 1-11) ceremony, will defend and celebrate their right to peaceful use of nuclear technology.

He added that during the February 11th rally the Iranian nation will show the enemies and ill-wishers that they are wrong.