All roads will be repaired, improved: Official

TEHRAN – Ministry of Roads and Transportation is planning to in the current year, pave some 15,000 kilometers of the nation’s rural routes, noted Deputy Minister of Roads and Transportation Mohammad Bokharaii.

Out of the 100,000 kilometers of the rural roads of the country, 53,000 kilometers are asphalted, he said adding, all the roads across the nation will be repaired and improved by the end of the year – Iranian year ends March 20.

Referring to the repairs and improvements made on the dangerous points existing on the nation’s roads he said, some 1,000 kilometers of the roads with such points were asphalted and repaired last year. However, repair jobs would be done on 100 other such places, the Persian service of Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Sunday.

Commenting on a plan being implemented since 2000 with the aim of renovating the transportation fleet he said, in line with the project, some 20,000 public transportation vehicles had been renovated, safety of the roads was enhanced and significant reductions were achieved in the fuel consumption and related expenditures.