Book on Ibn Arabi published in Iran

TEHRAN -- A book about the Spanish Sufi Muhyiddin Ibn Arabi entitled “Devotional Contemplations” was recently published by Nashr-e Jahan-e Farhang Publications.

Compiled by Mahmud As’adi, the bilingual book contains articles in Persian and Spanish written by Spanish and Iranian scholars.

Ibn Arabi is considered to be perhaps the greatest Sufi philosopher. He was the most prolific of all Sufi writers, having composed an immense volume of works in his lifetime in both prose and verse, influencing philosophical and mystical thought, not only in the Muslim world, but also in Christian Europe.

Born in 1165 CE in Murcia, in Moorish Spain, Ibn Arabi could trace his ancestry back to ancient Arabia. Ibn Arabi traveled throughout the Islamic world -- Spain, North Africa, the Middle East. He spent the last ten years of his life in Damascus and died in 1240 CE.

Among his many writings, perhaps his most influential philosophic works are “The Meccan Revelations” (al Futuhat al Makkiya) and “Bezels of Wisdom” (al Fusus al Hikam).