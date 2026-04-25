Qalibaf: Financial war is main frontline against US

TEHRAN – Iran’s Parliament Speaker, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf, has said that the primary arena for confronting the United States is financial warfare, stressing that economic resistance remains key to weakening Washington’s global influence.

In a post published early Saturday on X, Qalibaf referred to recent remarks by Scott Bessent regarding the activation of certain currency swap arrangements. The measures, according to US officials, are intended to prevent what they described as the disorderly liquidation of American assets.

Quoting and interpreting the remarks, Qalibaf suggested that the policies effectively impose limits on some institutional investors seeking to sell US assets. He pointed to 'implicit caps on sales' by major holders, warning that such restrictions could tighten further if market conditions deteriorate. “Their frontline is the yield curve,” he wrote, framing financial markets as the central battleground.

Qalibaf added that the reported measures reflect underlying sensitivities within the US financial system, particularly regarding large-scale bond sell-offs. He also referenced what he described as informal thresholds observed by state-linked or institutional investors when managing their holdings.

He warned that in the event of worsening market instability, some investors could face greater constraints in liquidating their assets, urging bondholders to remain cautious amid growing uncertainty.

The remarks come amid heightened tensions following the US-Israel war on Iran, which erupted on February 28. In response, Tehran closed the Strait of Hormuz, a key global shipping route, triggering significant repercussions across international markets and raising concerns over global economic stability.