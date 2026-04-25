Araghchi meets with Pakistani officials to advance diplomatic solutions to regional tensions

TEHRAN– Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad late Friday to advance diplomatic consultations on escalating tensions in West Asia and the ongoing war in the Persian Gulf, embarking on a regional tour that also includes planned visits to Oman and Russia.

The Iranian foreign minister began his engagements on Saturday with a high-level meeting at the Prime Minister’s House, where he held talks with Shehbaz Sharif. The meeting was attended by senior Pakistani officials, including Ishaq Dar, as well as Asim Munir, underscoring the strategic importance Islamabad attaches to the visit.

Discussions focused on the evolving regional situation, particularly efforts to secure a ceasefire and bring an end to 'a US-Israeli imposed war'. Araghchi presented Iran’s key considerations and conditions for terminating the conflict, while emphasizing the need for coordinated regional efforts to restore stability.

In separate talks with Field Marshal Asim Munir, the Iranian foreign minister elaborated on Tehran’s position regarding the ceasefire and the conclusion of hostilities. He praised Pakistan’s diplomatic role, particularly its mediation efforts and support in facilitating negotiations, and called for continued cooperation to strengthen peace across West Asia.

Munir, for his part, welcomed Iran’s trust in Pakistan’s role and reaffirmed Islamabad’s readiness to continue mediation efforts until a final resolution is achieved.

During his meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Araghchi also highlighted Iran’s commitment to expanding bilateral relations with Pakistan across political, economic, and regional domains. He stressed that strengthening ties with neighboring countries remains a top priority in Tehran’s foreign policy, a stance is backed by 'Iran’s leader'.

Sharif, in turn, expressed confidence in the continued growth of bilateral relations, noting the shared interest of both countries in enhancing cooperation at both regional and international levels.

The Iranian foreign minister further addressed broader regional developments, including the situation in the Palestinian territories and Lebanon, while commending Pakistan’s positions in support of Palestine and its efforts to uphold ceasefire arrangements in Lebanon.

Araghchi’s visit to Islamabad follows a recent trip by Pakistan’s army chief to Tehran and is seen as part of an intensifying diplomatic push to de-escalate tensions and consolidate a ceasefire. His ongoing regional tour is expected to continue with stops in Oman and Russia as Tehran seeks to align positions with key regional and international actors.