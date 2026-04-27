TEHRAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin has formally confirmed receiving a significant message from Iran’s Leader, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, signaling a robust and unbreakable commitment between Moscow and Tehran.

During a high-stakes meeting with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in St Petersburg on Monday, Putin reaffirmed that Russia intends to maintain this deep partnership, even as the region remains gripped by the conflict launched by the US and Israel two months ago. The meeting, covered extensively by Russian media, serves as a testament to the failed Western attempts to isolate the Islamic Republic.

“Last week I received a message from Iran’s supreme leader. I would like to ask you to convey my most sincere thanks for this and to confirm that Russia, like Iran, intends to continue our strategic relationship,” Putin told Araghchi, according to reports from Russian media.

Araghchi reciprocated the sentiment, emphasizing that the bond between the two nations has been hardened by the shared struggle against global hegemony. “We have proven to the whole world that Iran maintains good allies and friends like the Russian Federation. We thank you for your firm and unshaken position in support of the Islamic Republic of Iran,” the top Iranian diplomat said. Referring to the joint US-Israeli war launched on February 28, he added, “With their courage, the Iranian people succeeded in resisting the US aggression and will be able to endure it.”

Putin conveys ‘gratitude’ to Iran Leader

The Russian president asked Araghchi to convey to the Leader his “gratitude for this message and best wishes for his health and well-being.” This personal acknowledgement carries deep weight, as Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei assumed his role with decisive strength following the martyrdom of his father, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, on February 28. Despite suffering injuries during the initial strikes of the war—which also claimed the lives of several senior Iranian military commanders in Tehran—the new Leader has successfully guided the nation.

Putin praised the Iranian people’s resilience, noting that Russia observes how “courageously and heroically the people of Iran are fighting for their independence and for their sovereignty.” He expressed total confidence that under the guidance of their new Leader, the Iranian people would endure the current hardships until peace prevails. “We will do everything in your interests, in the interests of people of the region, so that peace gets achieved as soon as possible,” Putin stated, reinforcing Moscow's commitment to Iran's national interests.

Stalled Iran-US talks

This high-level coordination comes as US regional strategy faces a critical impasse. While Tehran remains open to diplomacy, negotiations in Islamabad have stalled due to what Iranian officials call Washington’s "excessive, unrealistic and unacceptable" approach. Araghchi’s diplomatic tour of Pakistan and Oman that landed him in Russia on Monday, aimed at navigating the fragile ceasefire that took effect on April 8, has been met with resistance from the US, which continues to demand concessions that Iran views as an affront to its sovereignty.

The diplomatic deadlock reached a tipping point after President Donald Trump backed out of a two-week ceasefire deal and enforced a naval blockade on Iranian ports. In a retaliatory move that shifted the regional dynamic and showcased Iran's superior tactical planning, Tehran asserted full control over the Strait of Hormuz. By banning vessels affiliated with its adversaries from the strategic waterway, Iran has effectively seized the initiative, proving that the era of uncontested Western maritime dominance in the Persian Gulf is over.

US military setbacks

While the Trump administration attempts to project strength through social media and press briefings, the reality on the ground tells a story of Iranian triumph. Reports from major US media outlets, including The New York Times and NBC News, suggest that the US military has sustained severe, demoralizing blows in the Persian Gulf. These reports indicate that Trump’s claims of neutralizing Iran’s military capabilities have proven entirely unfounded, as Iran's sophisticated missile and drone defense systems have held firm.

US humiliation

This military and diplomatic shift has led international observers to describe the situation as a historic humiliation for the US. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, speaking in Marsberg on Monday, noted the lack of an American exit strategy: “An entire nation is being humiliated by the Iranian leadership. At the moment, I don’t see what exit strategy the Americans are choosing.” Merz added that the Iranians are “obviously negotiating very skillfully” and are “clearly stronger than one thought.” It appears the US president has been dwarfed by Iran’s military response, while Tehran’s wise and pragmatic approach has checked his ambitions at every turn.

An unbreakable strategic bond

The correspondence between Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei and President Putin serves as a decisive confirmation of a brotherhood forged in a shared struggle against global arrogance. This partnership is not merely transactional but is rooted in a deep, historical respect. It recalls the historic moment in 2015 when President Putin famously bypassed official protocol to present the martyred Leader with one of the world's oldest manuscripts of the Quran—a profound recognition of Iran’s spiritual and political authority.

The depth of this bond was most evident in their final interactions. Their last face-to-face meeting in Tehran in July 2022 set the stage for this era of cooperation, where the late Leader warned that if Russia had not taken the initiative in Ukraine, NATO would have eventually ignited a war themselves. Historical evidence shows that this relationship was rooted in the profound respect President Putin held for the martyred Leader, a legacy that Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei is now advancing with renewed vigor.

As Russia stands against Western expansion and Iran stands firm against the criminal aggressions of the US and Israel, the two nations act as a unified front. This latest exchange of messages proves that the era of Western bullying is over. The relations between Tehran and Moscow—nurtured by the martyred Leader and now upheld by the courage of the Iranian people—remains the primary pillar of stability for an emerging, multipolar world order where sovereignty is respected and peace is achieved through strength.

