Iran intensifies regional diplomacy to consolidate ceasefire and advance political solutions

TEHRAN – Iran has stepped up an intensive round of regional diplomacy as part of a broader effort to de-escalate tensions and transform the fragile ceasefire into a lasting political settlement, with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi leading a series of high-level engagements across key capitals.

During a visit to Muscat, Araghchi held talks with Haitham bin Tariq at Al Baraka Palace, where discussions centered on mediation initiatives and diplomatic pathways to resolve ongoing crises. Oman reaffirmed its long-standing position that dialogue remains the only viable route to stability, while Tehran praised Muscat’s constructive role in facilitating regional negotiations.

Parallel consultations have continued with major regional and international actors. In a phone call with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Araghchi reviewed the status of the April 8 ceasefire and explored ways to revive stalled negotiations, which were hindered by 'excessive demands' from Washington. Similar discussions were held with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, focusing on preserving the truce and preventing renewed confrontation.

As part of his diplomatic outreach, Araghchi also engaged European counterparts, including French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, urging European countries to play a more constructive role in ending 'a US-Israeli war of aggression' against Iran. Paris, in response, voiced support for continued diplomatic engagement and expressed hope for a peaceful resolution.

Regional coordination has remained a central pillar of Iran’s approach. In talks with Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Araghchi outlined Tehran’s diplomatic initiatives and emphasized the importance of collective regional efforts to stabilize the situation. Doha welcomed Iran’s approach and signaled readiness to continue mediation and facilitate dialogue.

A similar exchange took place with Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan, where both sides discussed ceasefire-related developments and broader diplomatic processes, reflecting a growing regional consensus on the need to avoid escalation.

Pakistan has emerged as a key axis in these efforts. Araghchi made two visits to Islamabad within days, holding extensive consultations with Pakistani officials following his trip to Oman. According to Iranian sources, the renewed visit was aimed at continuing coordination with Pakistan in its mediating role and conveying Tehran’s conditions for a durable end to the conflict. These include lifting the naval blockade, preventing further military aggression, securing compensation, and rejecting any imposed legal regime on the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian officials have stressed that these discussions are unrelated to the nuclear issue, instead focusing squarely on ceasefire arrangements and regional security dynamics. Islamabad-mediated negotiations earlier this month led to a temporary two-week truce beginning April 8, though subsequent talks failed to produce a lasting agreement amid 'deep mistrust' toward Washington.

According to Iran, the current conflict stems from an unprovoked war of aggression launched on February 28 by the United States and Israel.

Analysts point to the combined diplomatic weight of Oman’s mediation, Turkey’s regional influence, Egypt’s political role, and Pakistan’s facilitation as forming a potential platform for de-escalation. However, they note that progress ultimately hinges on the willingness of all parties, particularly Washington, to engage in negotiations on mutually acceptable terms.

As Araghchi prepares to continue his tour with a planned visit to Russia, Iran’s diplomatic campaign underscores its stated strategy: prioritizing regional cooperation, resisting external pressure, and advancing a political solution that can turn the current ceasefire into a sustainable peace framework.