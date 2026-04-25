TEHRAN - Since the joint US–Israel war on Iran began on February 28, Iranians have gathered nightly across the country to denounce the aggression. These demonstrations, marked by chants, speeches, and the waving of flags, have become a vivid expression of defiance. Iran’s national flag and religious banners dominate the rallies, but the unexpected sight of a European flag has captured wide attention.

The Spanish flag, carried by demonstrators, reflects appreciation for Spain’s government, which has openly opposed the war. Its presence has become a defining feature of the gatherings, signaling respect for Spain’s stance and underscoring the impact of international solidarity.

At a rally in Tehran’s central Valiasr intersection, the Spanish colors stood out vividly. Amid the roar of motorcycles and cars, one man wrapped himself in Spain’s flag, turning it into a personal symbol of gratitude. His gesture showed how voices abroad can echo strongly on Tehran’s streets, transforming the flag into an emblem of resistance and connection. This moment, captured by Tehran Times, illustrates how a single act can embody both national pride and international recognition, making the Spanish flag an unexpected yet powerful symbol in Iran’s nightly demonstrations.

Since the outset of the conflict, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has repeatedly stated that his government views the assault on Iran as a violation of international law. “We reject the unilateral military action by the United States and Israel, which represents an escalation and contributes to a more uncertain and hostile international order,” Sánchez wrote on X on February 28. He has also described the war as a “big mistake,” “unjustified,” and “dangerous.”

Spain became the first Western country to restore a diplomatic presence in Iran after a two‑week ceasefire between Iran and the United States took effect on April 8. In addition, the Spanish government banned US warplanes from using jointly operated military bases or Spanish airspace to attack Iran, a move that drew the ire of President Donald Trump.

Trump’s anger was reflected in a leaked Pentagon email suggesting Spain could be penalized for not supporting the war by having its NATO membership suspended. Sánchez dismissed the threat. “The Spanish government’s position is clear: absolute cooperation with our allies, but always within the framework of international law,” he told POLITICO upon arriving at a summit of EU leaders in Cyprus on Friday.

Iranian media have hailed Spain’s policy toward Iran, in the shadow of the US–Israel war, as both dignified and principled. Commentators argue that Madrid’s decision to speak with clarity and conviction during a period of global tension has struck a deep chord inside Iran. Many believe Spain’s position will be remembered as a historic example of independent leadership—steady, courageous, and unafraid to break with prevailing currents—at a time when sober judgment is scarce. By openly opposing the war, Spain has set itself apart from other Western capitals, earning admiration among Iranians who view its stance as a rare display of integrity and moral resolve.