Iran gear up for World Cup with friendly against North Macedonia

TEHRAN – As the countdown to the 2026 FIFA World Cup intensifies, the Iranian national team are sharpening their tools for the global stage. Amirmehdi Alavi, the official spokesman for the Football Federation of Iran, confirmed on Saturday that Team Melli will face a formidable test in Turkey, squaring off against the resilient North Macedonia in a high-profile friendly.

This fixture is a strategic masterstroke by the coaching staff. With Iran drawn into a challenging Group G alongside European powerhouses Belgium, African giants Egypt, and the disciplined New Zealand, the team need a litmus test against a side that mirrors European tactical rigors. North Macedonia, currently ranked 67th globally, have cultivated a reputation as “giant-killers.” Their historic 1-0 upset of Italy during the 2022 qualifying playoffs remains one of the most shocking results in recent European football lore.

The Balkan side bring a blend of technical flair and grit, spearheaded by stars like Napoli’s midfield dynamo Elif Elmas and veteran Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski. For Iran, this match serves as the ultimate rehearsal for their clash with Belgium. By facing a team that navigated a tough qualifying group containing the Belgians with impressive resilience, Amir Ghalenoei’s squad will look to fine-tune their defensive structure and transition play.