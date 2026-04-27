Iran finalize friendly against Angola

TEHRAN – The Iranian national football team have confirmed a friendly match against Angola during the upcoming June FIFA window, a crucial final tune-up before the 2026 World Cup.

This agreement comes after a previously arranged fixture against Puerto Rico was called off.

With the Iran Pro League now on hiatus until after the World Cup, Carlos Queiroz’s squad has commenced an intensive training camp aimed at optimizing their readiness for the global showpiece.

Team Melli are currently based at the National Football Center, with their domestic training camp set to conclude on May 6. Following this, the Iranian delegation will travel to Turkey on May 12.

In Turkey, they are scheduled to participate in four high-profile friendly encounters before embarking on their journey to the United States. A match against North Macedonia in Turkey has also been officially confirmed.

Iran find themselves in Group G of the World Cup, where they will face formidable opponents in Belgium, New Zealand, and Egypt.