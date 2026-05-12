Pakistan denounces CBS News report on Iranian aircraft as 'misleading and sensationalized'

TEHRAN – Pakistan has strongly rejected a recent CBS News report claiming the presence of Iranian aircraft at Nur Khan Airbase, calling it misleading and aimed at undermining regional stability.

In an official statement issued on May 12, 2026, Pakistan explained that following the ceasefire and during the initial round of the Islamabad Talks, several aircraft from Iran and the United States arrived in the country to facilitate the movement of diplomatic personnel, security teams, and administrative staff linked to the negotiation process.

While formal talks have not yet resumed, senior-level diplomatic exchanges have continued. The statement noted that visits by the Iranian Foreign Minister to Islamabad were facilitated through existing logistical and administrative arrangements.

Pakistan emphasized that the Iranian aircraft currently parked in the country arrived during the ceasefire period and have "no linkage whatsoever to any military contingency or preservation arrangement." Assertions to the contrary were described as "speculative, misleading, and entirely detached from the factual context."

Reaffirming its role as an impartial and responsible facilitator, Pakistan said it has extended routine logistical and administrative support with full transparency and regular communication with all relevant parties.

"Pakistan remains committed to supporting all sincere efforts aimed at promoting dialogue, reducing tensions, and advancing regional and global peace, stability, and security," the statement concluded.