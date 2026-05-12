Martyr Leader’s autobiography “Cell No. 14” published in Russian

TEHRAN – The Russian translation of the late Iranian Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s autobiography has been released in Russia.

The book was translated from Persian by Russian writer and critic Alexander Andryushkin, who is known for his work on Iranian literature, and published by AST Publishers, one of the leading companies on the Russian book market, Mehr reported.

“Cell No. 14” covers the first half of the life of Ayatollah Khamenei, from his early childhood all the way to the 1979 Islamic Revolution that brought the monarchical regime to an end in Iran.

In his book, the author skillfully transports readers to a tangible and realized space through simple yet comprehensive literature. The book's narrative is devoid of imposing or imaginative elements, resulting in a striking sense of concreteness and realization.

It is a remarkable saga of a young cleric blessed with an indomitable spirit who fights a dictatorial regime with his sermons and speeches as well as with his organizational abilities. He never loses hope despite being sent to prison and exile and finally emerges victorious against all odds.

The book serves as a source of inspiration to all activists around the globe who are trying to bring about social and political change.

It also contains unpublished photos of the Leader, his father, and his children, in addition to a photo collection of paintings related to the topics in the book.

The Persian edition of the book was published in 2019. It was a Persian translation of “Inna Ma as-Sabri Nasra” the Leader had written in Arabic. The memories were then compiled by the Iranian Arabic language scholar Mohammad-Ali Azarshab.

Since then, the Spanish, Portuguese, Urdu, Bengali, and Chinese translations of the book have also been published.

Ayatollah Khamenei was martyred during US-Israeli airstrikes that targeted his office in central Tehran on February 28.

Since 2013, AST has been part of the largest publishing group in Russia, AST-Exmo Publishing Group. It takes the 45th place among the world's largest publishing groups.

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