Isfahan’s Moon Theater to host comedy play “A Farewell Dinner”

TEHRAN – The comedy play “A Farewell Dinner” written by Alexandre de la Patellière and Matthieu Delaporte will go on stage at the Moon Theater of the Art Bureau in Isfahan from Wednesday.

Directed by Hossein Abdollahi, the 90-minute play has Mohammad Torabi, Radnoush Moghaddam, and Farzad Ghasemi in the cast.

In the play, Pierre and Clotilde have decided to clean out their social lives! They want to part with old friends without making a big drama out of it. Their idea: they invite Béa and Antoine to a farewell dinner. It should be a last friendly evening ... serve up one last big meal, serve the best drink and reminisce about the good old days.

However, Antoine comes alone. He quickly assesses the situation and begins to fight for their friendship. All sorts of unpleasant truths come to light and the get-together develops into a psychologically witty exchange of blows about friendship, vanity, loyalty and the fine art of social disposal.

In this subtle and ironic comedy, the authors shed light on the different sides of the fashionable optimization of friendship.

The original script has been a sell-out success since it opened at the Théâtre Édouard VII in September 2014.

The play will remain on stage at the Moon Theater through June 2, performed every night at 7:30 p.m.

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