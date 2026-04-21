Iran prepare for World Cup 2026 amid challenges and uncertainty

TEHRAN - Iran’s national football team have entered a decisive phase of preparation for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, launching an intensive training program shaped by both sporting ambitions and extraordinary circumstances.

The latest training camp began on April 20, 2026, in Tehran, bringing together 30 players from the domestic league. This mini-camp represents a key opportunity for the coaching staff, not only to evaluate emerging talents but also to assess the implementation of promised tactical adjustments. The camp will run for approximately two weeks, with players returning home after daily sessions to maintain optimal physical balance.

However, Iran’s preparations have not unfolded under normal conditions. Due to the imposed war by the U.S. and Israel against Iran, the conditions of the Iranian national football team have been affected. The domestic league was forced into an early suspension, disrupting the normal rhythm of competition and raising concerns over the fitness of the players. As a result, these camps have become more important for helping the team regain sharpness and teamwork.

Following the Tehran phase, Team Melli are scheduled to travel to Turkey on May 12, 2026, where foreign-based players will join the group. The Turkey camp will serve as the main preparation hub, with plans for five friendly matches, three during the camp and two during official FIFA windows. Negotiations are ongoing to finalize opponents, with a potential friendly against Panama in the United States expected to be the final warm-up before the tournament.

Off the pitch, uncertainty has also surrounded Iran’s participation. A spokesperson for the Iranian Parliament recently noted that a final decision regarding the team’s presence in the World Cup will be made after reviewing all circumstances, highlighting the broader political and logistical complexities tied to the tournament.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will run from June 11 to July 19, 2026, with Iran drawn into Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand. Iran are set to begin their campaign on June 15, 2026, facing New Zealand at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, a crucial opening fixture that could play a defining role in shaping the group’s early standings in what promises to be a highly competitive pool.

Amid disruption and uncertainty, Iran’s preparation plan reflects resilience and determination. The team are aiming not only to overcome external challenges but also to arrive on the global stage fully prepared to compete at the highest level.