Minister: Iran’s World Cup presence not guaranteed

TEHRAN – In a development that could significantly alter Iran’s football landscape, Sports Minister Ahmad Donyamali announced that the national football team’s participation in the upcoming World Cup may not be a certainty.

Donyamali, addressing the press, stated that discussions and the formation of a special committee have been underway regarding the team’s situation. “We are pursuing our legal obligations. We must be prepared, but it’s possible the decision will be not to participate. If we are to go, we must be fully prepared for a strong showing,” he remarked. He emphasized that the ultimate decision lies with the government and potentially the National Security Council.

When asked about the advisability of Iran competing in the World Cup, the minister explained: “Our professional duty is to carry out the necessary preparations and training camps. However, the final decision rests with the esteemed government, given the circumstances. Plans are in place for the team to head to a training camp near the country on May 10th, staying for about seven to eight days. A decision will be made provided the players’ security is assured and the host nation ceases its ‘provocations’.”

Donyamali criticized the international community’s silence on what he described as “the crimes of America and the Zionist regime,” adding, “Any other country would have not only been stripped of the World Cup but also the hosting of the Olympics. We are striving through sports diplomacy to at least have these provocations condemned.”

He further stressed that the sports sector’s priority is performance on the field. “We hope the sports community will primarily serve the field. Our top priority is the competition itself. Subsequently, we aim to ensure that various sports disciplines in Asia and global competitions are organized in a way that brings honor to Iran and our anthem is played,” he stated.

The Sports Minister also commemorated May 1st as a day to honor martyred athletes, recalling the 5,000 athletes who perished in the Sacred Defense (Iran-Iraq War) and an additional 500 in the “12-day war and Ramadan war.” He expressed that attendees were present to pay their respects and pledge their commitment to achieving glory for Iran.

Donyamali concluded by mentioning that training camps were held in available cities during wartime, and current efforts are focused on overcoming setbacks through an intensive program to prepare for the Asian Games in Hangzhou and the Youth Olympics in Senegal.