Iran and Turkey in discussions for pre-World Cup friendly

TEHRAN – Ahmad Donyamali, the Minister of Sports and Youth, has disclosed that the Football Federation of Iran is actively engaged in negotiations to arrange a preparatory friendly fixture against the national team of Turkey.

The Iranian men’s national football team, currently positioned in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, are diligently progressing with their strategic preparation initiatives for the tournament.

During the March FIFA international window, the Iranian squad, colloquially known as “Team Melli,” participated in two international friendlies against Nigeria and Costa Rica. These encounters yielded one victory and one defeat. As of the current juncture, no definitive schedule for subsequent friendly matches has been publicly announced, nor have any new fixtures been officially confirmed for the national team.

Minister Donyamali underscored the imperative for Iran to maintain optimal readiness for the competition. He indicated that exploratory discussions are ongoing with the Turkish Football Federation concerning a potential friendly engagement. The objective is to integrate this match into Iran’s preparation schedule, contingent upon the prevailing conditions and requisite approvals.

“The Turkish football team have also successfully secured qualification for the World Cup through the playoff stages,” Donyamali stated. “We are undertaking the necessary coordination, with the aim of playing a friendly match in May, should circumstances prove favorable.”

Turkey earned their berth in the FIFA World Cup, their first appearance in 24 years, by securing a 1-0 victory over Kosovo in the playoff round. In the World Cup finals, Turkey are scheduled to compete in Group B, facing Australia, Paraguay, and the United States.