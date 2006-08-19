Certain Shia books banned by Saudi Intl. Book Fair

TEHRAN -- The organizers of the Saudi International Book Fair have announced that Iranian publishers participating in the event will not be allowed to display certain Shia books.

The four books are “Usul al-Kafi” by Muhammad Yaqub Kulainy, “Man La Yahzarah ul-Faqih” by Sheikh Saduq, and “Tahzib al-Ahkam” and “Istibsar” by Sheikh Tusi.

Eslamieh Dar ul-Ketab director Morteza Akhundi told the Mehr News Agency on Saturday that several more books have also been banned but the limits have not been made clear yet.

It seems that the restrictions will not create problems for the participation of Iranian publishers, and Shia publishers are somewhat familiar with these types of restrictions, he added.

The third annual Saudi book fair is to be held in Jeddah from September 13 to 22.