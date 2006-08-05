Italian painter to display works in Tehran

TEHRAN -- Italian artist Angelo Antonio Falmi is to display his paintings in Iran for the first time in an exhibition at Tehran’s Homa Gallery, the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA) reported on Saturday.

The professor of art history arrived in Iran on Friday night.

The exhibition, which runs from August 11 to 21, will feature over 20 of his abstract paintings.

The event is being organized by the Iranian Embassy in Rome and the Italian Embassy in Tehran.

The 51-year-old painter has held many exhibitions in Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

He also plans to deliver a speech on art history at the Tehran Museum of Contemporary Art.

The Homa Gallery is located at 27 Chehrazi St., near the Niayesh Highway-Vali-e Asr Ave. intersection.