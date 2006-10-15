EU would be biggest loser if nuclear talks stalled: MP

TEHRAN - If the European Union breaks off the negotiations on Iran’s nuclear program, it will lose a valuable and logical opportunity for clearing up its ambiguities on the issue, Majlis National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Chairman Alaeddin Borujerdi said here on Sunday.

The EU would be wasting a great opportunity if it left the talks, and certainly Iran would be harmed much less than the EU by such a decision, Borujerdi told the Iranian Students News Agency (ISNA).

Tehran’s nuclear policy is transparent and based on international law and the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT), especially Article 4 of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Statute, he said.

The lawmaker stressed that the decision to impose sanctions on Iran would be a failure, adding that Iran would “certainly not be indifferent” to such a decision.

“Taking such a step would surely limit the room for IAEA inspectors (to maneuver), and they would lose the current opportunities,” he added.

The Islamic Republic wants to maintain cooperation with the IAEA and believes that the agency should continue its supervision over Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities, Borujerdi stated.

“But we are sensitive about and will defend the Iranian nation’s nuclear right by taking appropriate decisions,” he added.

According to the NPT, those members which possess nuclear expertise should assist the other members that seek to acquire nuclear expertise and technology for peaceful purposes, he noted.

“Iran’s top nuclear negotiator, Ali Larijani, and EU foreign policy chief Javier Solana have reached an 11-point agreement, and, of course, pursuing the negotiations on this basis can lead to results satisfactory to both sides,” he said.