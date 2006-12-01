Al-Qaeda in Iraq denounces Jordan meet
The statement, posted on an Islamic militant Web site, did not mention a summit Thursday between Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki and President Bush. Both leaders met separately with King Abdullah before their talks in Amman, Jordan.
Instead, al-Qaida in Iraq — the country's most feared Sunni Muslim militant group — lashed out at a string of Iraqi Sunni Arab politicians who held talks with Abdullah ahead of the summit.
"The traitors of Jordan's meetings, whether they know it or not, have entered today in a pact with Satan to fight the men of God," al-Qaeda in Iraq said in its statement.
The authenticity of the statement could not be confirmed. It was posted on a Web forum often used to issue militant statements and was signed by the "Islamic state in Iraq," the so-called Islamic government that the group declared earlier this year and that now issues all its messages.
Al-Qaeda has long demonized the U.S.-allied Jordanian monarch and in the past has targeted Iraqi Sunnis it sees as cooperating with the Shiite-led Iraqi government or the United States.
The statement called on "the lions and free men of Jordan" to prepare themselves to confront the king.