Kish can show world true image of Iran: KIDFF secretary
“KIDFF aims to attract filmmakers’ attention to this subject,” Hojjatollah Seifi told the Mehr News Agency on Friday.
“Festivals are essentially ground-makers… The Kish festival also intends to show the various possibilities for producing fiction and documentary films on the everlasting Persian blue gulf’s gem,” he added.
A vast array of documentary films from Britain, Germany, Belgium, India, and many other countries will be screened at KIDFF, which is scheduled to be held from December 4 to 7.
In addition, festival organizers plan to establish a film market on the sidelines of the event for the first time this year.
The festival will also be hosting a photo exhibition entitled “From the Caspian to the Persian Gulf”, which will showcase 40 photos by Bahram Abedini depicting Iran’s historical and ancient sites.