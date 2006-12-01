Kish can show world true image of Iran: KIDFF secretary

TEHRAN -- The secretary of the 7th Kish International Documentary Film Festival (KIDFF) said that the unique position of Kish Island in the Persian Gulf is a subject that can be used by filmmakers to show a beautiful and accurate image of Iran to the world.

“KIDFF aims to attract filmmakers’ attention to this subject,” Hojjatollah Seifi told the Mehr News Agency on Friday.

“Festivals are essentially ground-makers… The Kish festival also intends to show the various possibilities for producing fiction and documentary films on the everlasting Persian blue gulf’s gem,” he added.

A vast array of documentary films from Britain, Germany, Belgium, India, and many other countries will be screened at KIDFF, which is scheduled to be held from December 4 to 7.

In addition, festival organizers plan to establish a film market on the sidelines of the event for the first time this year.

The festival will also be hosting a photo exhibition entitled “From the Caspian to the Persian Gulf”, which will showcase 40 photos by Bahram Abedini depicting Iran’s historical and ancient sites.