Serbian Olympic water polo legend dies

BELGRADE (AFP) -- Serbian water polo legend Mirko Sandic has died aged 64 daily sports newspaper Sportski Zurnal reported on Monday.

Sandic won Olympic gold with the then Yugoslavia in Mexico in 1968 having won silver in the 1964 edition and also won a silver medal in the 1962 European Championships.

Sandic, capped 235 times between 1958 and 1974 scoring 250 goals, was equally successful at club level winning five European Cups with Partizan Belgrade.

He was given the ultimate accolade in 1999 when he was elected into the swimming hall of fame.