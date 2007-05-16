Hatamikia making doc to give telling answer to “300”

TEHRAN -- Veteran Iranian filmmaker Ebrahim Hatamikia plans to give a telling answer to the historically inaccurate Warner Brothers film “300” via a documentary.

The filmmaker is currently in Italy to record its foreign location scenes.

He has not decided whether it will be a one-episode documentary or a multi-part documentary.

The film will focus on two issues in parallel.

Hatamikia is to document the story of the production of “300” and its aftermath as another anti-Iranian act of the West.

He has already shot a number of scenes in the National Museum of Iran and some other Iranian museums and has discussed the issue with several experts.

Director Hatamikia and producer Mohammad Pirhadi have not yet announced what the title of the documentary will be, and it is not clear which channel will air it.

The first part of the film depicts the story of a report of an Italian TV network broadcast during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.

In the fabricated report, several Iranian soldiers have tied the hands of an Iraqi prisoner of war to two automobiles, and when the cars begin to move in two different directions, his arms are torn off and he dies.

This report sullied Iran’s image throughout the world.

However, through the serious efforts of Iranian officials, it was proven that the report was a fake, and Iran sued the network.