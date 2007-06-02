Special committee established to follow up Leader’s recommendations: Rezaii

TEHRAN -- The more systematic the implementation of Expediency Council ratifications, the better the management of the country, EC Secretary Mohsen Rezaii said here on Friday.

To follow up the recommendations that the Supreme Leader gave at the beginning of the new round of EC activities, a special committee consisting of four distinct working groups has been established, Rezaii told the Mehr News Agency.

One of the working groups is redefining general policies and another group is working on policy-making procedure, that is, it is studying how EC policy is made, approved, and implemented and its feedback, he explained.

The third working group has been given the tasks of informing the public of EC decisions and enhancing cooperation between the EC and the country’s experts.

The fourth working group has been tasked with improving utilization of affiliated organs’ potential within the framework of EC rules and regulations, the EC secretary said.

These four working groups will present their suggestions to the committee, where they will be summarized and then forwarded to the Expediency Council, he added.

Rezaii also predicted that the EC would now be able to accomplish more in regard to policy-making and enhancing control over strategic issues.