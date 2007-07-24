Iran defines oil companies’ salable stakes

TEHRAN – The government spokesman announced here on Tuesday that the percentage of 17 oil companies’ salable shares has been finalized.

Talking to MNA, Gholamhossein Elham added that a hundred percent of 13 oil companies and 49-85 percent of the four other will be privatized in the current Iranian year (started March 21, 2007). He referred to Petropars, Petroiran Development Company, North Drilling Co. and the petrochemical companies of Ghadir, Amir Kabir, Fanavaran, and Bisotun as the main privatization-bound companies