Brazil approves drug suspect extradition

SAO PAULO, Brazil (AP) -- Brazil's Supreme Court has approved the extradition of a Colombian national to the United States where he faces drug-trafficking charges.

According to the Supreme Court's website, Fernando Camacho Martinez's extradition was approved on Thursday and will take place as soon as the United States ""formally commits itself to sentence him to no more than 30 years"" — the maximum jail term in Brazil.Camacho Martinez, who was arrested in Sao Paulo in November 2006, was ""one of the leaders of an international cocaine smuggling organization that shipped the drug to the United States,"" the Supreme Court said in a statement.The U.S. also wants to try Juan Carlos Ramirez Abadia, a reputed leader of Colombia's biggest drug cartel who arrested in Sao Paulo on Thursday, for drug trafficking and racketeering.Ramirez Abadia also is expected to face Brazilian charges of money laundering, gang activities and use of illegal documents while in the country.